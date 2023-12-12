Saquib Nachan Was Heading Maharashtra ISIS Module, Reveals NIA Probe

National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe revealing new details in the Maha ISIS terror module case | File Image

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now reportedly found out that 2002 Mulund blast convict Saquib Nachan was heading the Maharashtra ISIS module and not Imran Khan, who now turns out to be just a foot soldier.

Saquib Nachan's identity as the main mastermind came to light during the interrogation of Doctor Adnan Ali Sarkar, sources said.

Nachan is the main mastermind of the ISIS module in India

According to sources, Sarkar during his interrogation has revealed that, Nachan is the main mastermind of the ISIS module in India. The probe revealed that apart from Khan and Saki, all the other accused who were part of the the Maharashtra terror module, took bayath (oath) from Saquib Nachan.

According to sources, in his interrogation, sarkar reveled that Imran and Saki pledged bayath(oath) allegiance online, but the currently arrested accused, along with Saquib and the other accused from the Maharashtra terror module, took an bayath (oath) from Saquib Nachan.

NIA investigation

The NIA, in its investigation, identified Khan as the key coordinator who directly reported to their foreign handler, Mohammad alias Bhai, a wanted accused in the recently submitted chargesheet before the Mumbai special NIA court. The NIA claimed that Khan, along with Yunus Saki, provided regular updates to their handler on a day-to-day basis and received training in bomb-making, taking the oath online. However, the agency recently uncovered the real mastermind's name during the ongoing investigation.

According to agency sources, Nachan would take oath under the flag of ISIS, the video of which was recorded and sent to foreign handlers Abu Sultan and Abu Suleman.

Oath under the guidance of Saqib Nachan

Many of the newly recruited accused, upon being arrested, revealed that they had taken the bayath (oath) under the guidance of Saqib Nachan. Nachan used to organize regularly Majlish where various topics were discussed, including the Palestine issue, the current situation of muslims in India, and the alleged threat to Islam.

During the investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) discovered that the arrested terror accused received Rs 7,16,800 from ISIS organization handlers.

Laptop reveals data

This information was found in an Excel sheet on the laptop of Khan. The funds were received in three parts on three different occasions: 1.5 lakhs, 2.5 lakhs, and 3 lakhs, and were sent through the ISIS handler from Wilayah, a term typically translated as "state," "province," or occasionally as "governorate" in the context of ISIS.

According to the NIA investigation, it indicates that the ISIS organization was funding the accused individuals for the furtherance of a terror conspiracy. They also received Rs 16,800 through Zakat or donation.

Fundung and expenses

The accessed document details both their expenses and received funding. According to the recovered Excel file, they spent a total of Rs 5,87,177. In the breakdown, it is revealed that the ISIS terror accused spent Rs 4,600 on explosive content.

As per the Excel sheet, Rs 4,600 was allocated for "Sharbat Safar," a codename used by the arrested accused for explosive materials. The term referred to the cost of purchasing raw materials for bomb-making.The significant amount spent on the recce at various forest and hilly areas in the Maharashtra and neighbouring states also mentioned.

NIA is now probing Nachan's role in facilitating these fundings from the foreign handler, wherein Khan was just following his instructions.