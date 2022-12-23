Santacruz: Teacher booked for beating students

Representative Image | Pixabay

A female teacher of an English-medium school in Santacruz West has been booked for allegedly beating students.

This has come in the wake of the parents of a few students studying in the school complaining to the principal against her alleged misbehaviour, said officials of the Santacruz police station. The principal then checked footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the school in which the teacher was seen allegedly beating up the students.

According to the complaint filed by the principal, on December 6, the mother of a 10-year-old student came to her and told that the English teacher had kicked and punched her son. The principal then asked the teacher concerned, who reportedly replied that the child was beaten up for not paying attention to studies. Parents of other students also complained that the 50-year-oldEnglish teacher had kicked and punched their children.

The police have registered a case under IPC 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The teacher has not been arrested as yet.