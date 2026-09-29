Santacruz Sewer Tragedy: Worker Dies, Another Hospitalised After Entering Manhole During Drain Cleaning At Society | AI

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man died, and another 30-year old worker was hospitalised after the two entered a municipal sewer manhole during drainage-cleaning work at a private residential society in Santacruz East around 11 am on Monday.

FIR Against Contractor Likely

The Vakola police were in the process of registering an FIR against the contractor for allegedly causing death by negligence, at the time of going to the press. No arrest has been made so far.

As per BMC disaster management cell report, the incident was reported at 10.56 pm and took place at Bhavya Niketan Society on Golibar Road No. 8, opposition V.N Desai hospital in Santacruz East. The society had given work of clearance of internal sewer line of building to unknown private personel, and they were not BMC staff."

Private Workers Entered Manhole

"While cleaning of societies internal drainage line (inside compound wall of society building), an unknown person opened municipal sewer manhole without informing to BMC staff and two persons were found fallen inside it," the report added.

The Mumbai Fire department rescued the fallen labourers and both were admitted both them in V N Desai Hospital. The two labourers were identified as Santosh Kashate (50) and Ajay Thakur (30). Kashte was declared dead on arrival. Thakur, who was found unconscious, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Victim Called For Drain Cleaning

A police officer said the case would also be registered against the society members for allegedly assigning the work to private workers without informing the BMC. “We will also register a case against the society members,” the officer said.

The deceased, Kashte, was a resident of Dapoli. He had reportedly been called by the society members to clear the internal sewer line. Police said Kashte and Ajay Thakur, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, opened a BMC manhole outside the society and entered it while cleaning the internal drainage line.

According to the police, the society had assigned the work to two private workers who were not BMC employees. The civic body had not been informed about the drainage-cleaning work, police said.

The police are investigating whether proper safety and precautionary measures were followed and who is responsible for the incident. Kashte’s post-mortem examination is underway.

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