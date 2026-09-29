MPSC Paper Leak Case: Under Secretary Abhijit Lendhve’s Past As Maharashtra Police SID Official Under Probe | AI

Mumbai: Crucial information has emerged about the previous government service record of Under Secretary Abhijit Lendhve, whose name has surfaced as an accused in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) paper leak case. The investigation has revealed that Lendhve had earlier served with the State Intelligence Department (SID) of the Maharashtra Police. Investigating agencies are now verifying details of his previous postings and service tenure.

Served With State Intelligence Department

According to information available, Lendhve was initially appointed to the police force as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). He was subsequently attached to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) office for training. While serving in the police department, he reportedly appeared for competitive examinations required for various government posts.

After completing his training with the ATS, Lendhve appeared for the examination for the post of Naib Tehsildar. He subsequently appeared for examinations for a post in the state Secretariat as well, according to the investigation. Investigators are now examining how Lendhve’s government service career progressed from the police department to the post of Naib Tehsildar and eventually to the position of Under Secretary in the state Secretariat.

Role In Paper Leak Case Under Scanner

Lendhve’s name has surfaced as an accused in the MPSC Group-B Drug Inspector examination paper leak case. The Crime Branch has arrested several persons, including candidates and intermediaries, in connection with the case. As the investigation progresses, details regarding the links between beneficiaries, intermediaries and other accused are emerging. So far, 11 accused have been arrested in the case.

Lendhve’s tenure with the SID, his training with the ATS, the competitive examinations he appeared for and his subsequent appointment in the Secretariat have now become important aspects of the investigation into his background. The Crime Branch is also probing Lendhve’s alleged role in the paper leak and how he came into contact with the other accused in the case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/