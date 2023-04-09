Sanjay Raut slams Shinde-Fadnavis' Ayodhya visit, says 'When Babri incident happened, BJP ran away..' | ANI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis for their visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

According to Raut, they are in Ayodhya at a time when "farmers in the state are in distress due to rain and hailstorms."

"We also believe in Lord Ram. We have also gone to Ayodhya several times. But BJP never came with our party. When Babri incident happened they ran away," he said.

"Farmers in Maharashtra are in problems due to rain and hailstorm but ignoring all these issues the govt of the state went to Ayodhya. Will Lord Ram bless them?... They are copying us. Public knows who is original and duplicate," he added.

Shinde, Fadnavis offer prayers in Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reached Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who arrived in Lucknow on Sunday morning, and Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh, apart from his cabinet colleagues and legislators.

The duo also performed Maha Aarti at the Ramlalla Mandir.

Shinde received a warm welcome in Ayodhya as the holy city had been plastered with posters welcoming the chief minister.

Interestingly, the posters welcoming Shinde also carried photographs of Balasaheb Thackeray - a clear move to establish him as the leader of real Shiv Sena.

Local BJP leaders also turned out in full force to welcome the chief minister.

This is Eknath Shinde's first visit to Ayodhya after taking over as Maharashtra chief minister.

Earlier, Shinde was scheduled to travel by car to Ayodhya but a last-minute change was made and he went to Ayodhya on a helicopter.

Later in the day, the Maharashtra chief minister will attend the Saryu aarti and then head to Lucknow to meet UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before returing to Mumbai.