Sanjay Raut slams Maha Guv Koshyari, says 'letter proves he's not willing to follow India's Constitution'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has on Tuesday slammed Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari after the latter wrote a scathing letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning him regarding the reopening of temples in the state.

In the curt letter, Koshyari had mocked Uddhav and asked if he had "suddenly turned secular". He wrote, "I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?"

"It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown," Koshyari added.

Meanwhile, Raut said the Maharashtra Government is "taking decisions keeping the serious COVID-19 situation in mind" and "following the true meaning of the word secularism as mentioned in the Constitution". "So, Governor's letter proves that he's not willing to follow India's constitution," Raut added.