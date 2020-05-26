After Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut says state govt is strong

On Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar and asserted that the state government is "strong".
The two leaders met for about one-and-a-half hours late Monday evening, Raut said while dismissing speculations about the Thackeray-led government's stability. Taking to Twiter, Sanjay Raut said: "Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray met at Matoshri last evening.The two leaders held talks for one and a half hours.If anyone is spreading news about stability of the government, it should be considered as their stomach ache. The government is strong."
"The Opposition has yet to discover a vaccine for Corona and a dose to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray governmenta But efforts are on," Raut said, indirectly hinting at a potential political crisis.
However, in the same breath he warned that "any attempt to destabilize the state could backfirea and advised the Opposition to go into aquarantine'.
The meeting between Thackeray and Pawar took place after the NCP chief met state Governor B S Koshyari on Monday morning. However, the timing of the meeting is significant as it took place against the backdrop of strained relations between the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and the Raj Bhavan. The NCP is one of the key constituents of MVA.
Sanjay Raut on Monday took a dig at Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over diversion of the Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special train via Odisha. He said that their only request is that a train carrying migrant workers should reach its destination as announced.
The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special train to Uttar Pradesh, which left from Palghar on May 21, was diverted to a different route via Odisha due to heavy congestion. It reached Gorakhpur two-and-a-half days later, when it should have reached the destination in about 25 hours.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)