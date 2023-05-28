Sanjay Raut reacts to talks of rift within Shinde camp, says 'Doors shut for backstabbers'

Sanjay Raut reacts on talks of rift in Shinde camp, says 'Doors shut for backstabbers' | Photo: ANI

Doors are closed for backstabbers, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said while reacting to the developments within the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

“There is a huge anger among the common Shiv Sena workers about those who left the party for money. Hence, such backstabbers would never be spared,” Raut said while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Raut and Aaditya Thackeray earlier indicated a soft stand on welcoming breakaway group

Whether the Shiv Sena (UBT) would welcome the breakaway group is the question that has been asked several times since a major chunk of party MLAs broke away last year. While the party scion Aditya Thackeray as well as even Sanjay Raut had earlier indicated that the party might adopt a soft stand and accommodate the breakaway faction back to fold, today's statement by Raut on the backdrop of a major discord between the BJP and the Shinde faction, has surprised political observers.

“This is a policy decision taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. We are neither going to forget, nor forgive the backstabbers,” Raut added.

Breakaway MLAs still in touch with us: Raut

Raut also said that many of the breakaway MLAs are still in touch with leaders from the parent organisation.

“We do get to meet sometimes. They send messages, sometimes even meet. Express their pain. But, we have now decided that our doors are shut for them,” he added.

One of the MPs from the breakaway group, Gajanan Kirtikar, had, on Friday, said that he feels suffocating in the new alliance as his party members are being discriminated against by the BJP ministers and the governments.

Reacting to it, Raut said, “What else had we warned them of. Shiv Sena had faced similar discrimination against it when it was in alliance with them. The BJP was working with an intent to finish off the Shiv Sena back then. That is why we separated from them.”