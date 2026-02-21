Sanjay Raut, Dada Bhuse Seen Laughing Cracking Jokes In Malegaon Court As Maha Minister Withdraws Defamation Case Against Sena UBT MP (VIDEO)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday were spotted laughing as they appeared together at the Malegaon court amid the defamation case over remarks made by the Maharashtra Minister in the Girna Sugar Factory case. Raut said Bhuse withdrew the defamation case after he expressed regret before a court in Nashik, stating that his allegation of corruption was based on "incorrect information".

Why was the defamation case filed?

The defamation case was filed by Bhuse after an article published in Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mouthpiece 'Saamana' in 2023, where Raut had accused Bhuse of indulging in corruption of Rs 178 crore in Girna Co-operative Sugar Factory located at Malegaon. Raut had accused him of being involved in a Rs 178-crore scam, but he later realised that the allegation was false and based on the information provided by Hiray.

Raut's Statement On The Case

Today, while speaking to reporters, Raut clarified that this is an old matter and his statement came as support to Advay Hiray, who went to court over Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory. He said he had received incorrect information and had levelled allegations against Bhuse on that basis.

Raut added, "I had just questioned, If corruptiuon is being done?" The MP also added, "Now Hiray himself joined the BJP, so he should take the case forward." He further said, "I also informed the court that there was no direct involvement from my side in the court. The case was already going on, and the one who filed the petition has now joined the ruling party. Let them run the case."

Moreover, Raut said he expressed regret in the court and apologised to the farmers and citizens of Malegaon for any confusion caused. "Dada Bhuse and I share good relations. This is Maharashtra's culture. I made statements based on the wrong information," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

