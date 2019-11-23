Sanjay Nirupam, who warned Cong against Sena partnership, says party 'defamed'

After unprecedented events in Maharashtra politics of BJP allying with NCP's Ajit Pawar to form the government, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who was always against the Shiv Sena- Cong- NCP alliance has reacted.
Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said that people would think that he would be happy with today's developments but he says that he is actually sad.
He added that Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this and thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake.
He also made an appeal to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to dissolve Congress Working Committee.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The oath administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
