Sanjay Nirupam, who warned Cong against Sena partnership, says party 'defamed'

After unprecedented events in Maharashtra politics of BJP allying with NCP's Ajit Pawar to form the government, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who was always against the Shiv Sena- Cong- NCP alliance has reacted.

Speaking to ANI, Nirupam said that people would think that he would be happy with today's developments but he says that he is actually sad.

He added that Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this and thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake.

He also made an appeal to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to dissolve Congress Working Committee.