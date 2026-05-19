Sanjay Gandhi National Park Mourns Loss Of 8-Year-Old Leopard Surya To Severe Kidney & Liver Failure | File Pic

Mumbai: Surya, an 8-year-old male leopard housed at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), died on Sunday, May 17. He was under course of treatment for severe renal and hepatic compromise.

Arrived in 2018 as cub from Ahilyanagar; hand-reared for 8 years

Surya had arrived at SGNP in 2018 from Ahilyanagar Forest Division as a two-month-old cub and was hand-reared at the facility. He remained under continuous care and monitoring for the past eight years.

"On May 14, subtle behavioural alterations were observed despite absence of any obvious clinical signs. Subsequent blood investigations and diagnostic evaluations revealed severe chronic kidney compromise along with elevated liver parameters. Treatment was immediately initiated and all possible medical management and diagnostic procedures were undertaken by the veterinary officers to formulate a systematic treatment protocol," officials from SGNP said.

Condition deteriorated from May 15; Surya succumbed during treatment

However, the leopard's condition progressively deteriorated from May 15 onwards, and despite intensive treatment and supportive care, the severely compromised kidney function and elevated liver values could not be controlled. Surya, succumbed during treatment on May 17.

Officials added that despite advanced organ compromise, the leopard had shown minimal visible signs of illness until the later stages of the condition, which is commonly observed in wild animals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/