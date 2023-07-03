 Sanitary Pad Vending Machine Now at Five Mumbai Metro Stations
The machines have been installed by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited in a tie-up with Inner Wheel Club of Borivali and Hansraj Damodar Charitable Trust

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Sanitary pad vending machine now at five Mumbai Metro stations | Representational image

Mumbai: For the fairer gender, who have run out of the sanitary pad, vending machines have been installed at five of the Mumbai Metro Stations of Metro 2A and 7. The machines have been installed by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) in a tie-up with the Inner Wheel Club of Borivali and Hansraj Damodar Charitable Trust.

“Mumbai Metro is taking a remarkable step towards ensuring the safety and hygiene of women passengers. We are proud to announce the installation of sanitary pad vending machines at Akurli Station, Gundavli, Dahisar, Kandivali, and Andheri,” said an MMMOCL official.

“Recognising the pressing need for accessible sanitary products, we are committed to expanding these installations to more stations in the future. Together, let's raise awareness and make travel hassle-free for women across Mumbai,” tweeted MMMOCL on Monday afternoon.

article-image

