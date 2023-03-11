South Western Railway installs 20 sanitary napkin vending machines

Dr. Vandana Srivastava, president of the South Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SWRWWO), inaugurated sanitary napkin vending machines at the Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, 20 sanitary napkin vending machines have been installed at 20 major railway stations in the Hubballi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru divisions. The machines were supplied by SYSOPS Company under Corporate Social Responsibility activities to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, South Western Railway, and the sanitary napkins are being provided by the Women's Welfare Organization of the zone.

The machines have been installed in the ladies waiting hall, and a five rupee coin must be inserted into the machine to obtain one pad. This is a small initiative to empower women and make female passengers' journey more comfortable.

Dr. Vandana Srivastava said that vending machines have been installed to provide easy access to sanitary napkins for women passengers at the railway station. This initiative is a step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and ensuring the comfort and convenience of women passengers.