Sangli’s Shashikant Rajoba Conferred 26th Bhagwan Mahavir Award For Promoting Ahimsa, Truth & Compassion |

Dombivli: The 26th Bhagwan Mahavir Award ceremony, organised by the Bhagwan Mahavir 2500th Nirvana Mahotsav Mandal was held in Dombivli honouring the ideals of non-violence truth and compassion espoused by Lord Mahavir.

Shashikant Rajoba Honoured

This year’s award was presented to Shashikant Bapuso Rajoba of Sangli by BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan and Dombivli-based religious and social worker Chandrakant Phuladi.

Rajoba was honoured for his notable contribution towards promoting the teachings and philosophy of Lord Mahavir, particularly the principles of ahimsa (non-violence), truth and compassion. The organisers said his efforts to spread these values among people had made him a deserving recipient of this year’s award.

Award Recognises Social Efforts

The Bhagwan Mahavir Award is presented every year to individuals who have made significant efforts to promote the principles and teachings of Lord Mahavir and work towards creating greater awareness about the values of peace, compassion and non-violence in society.

The organisers said the award ceremony was aimed at commemorating and propagating the timeless message of Lord Mahavir and encouraging individuals who work towards translating these principles into social action.

The event witnessed the participation of a large number of prominent members of the Jain community and other dignitaries. Speakers and organisers recalled the relevance of Lord Mahavir’s teachings in contemporary society and emphasised the need to promote compassion, peaceful coexistence and non-violence.

The ceremony concluded with a tribute to the enduring philosophy of Lord Mahavir and recognition of Rajoba’s contribution towards taking these values to a wider section of society.

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