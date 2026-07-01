Sangli Women's SHG To Get Fabric Upcycling Training Under VesacIndia's Thread2Trend Initiative For Sustainable Livelihoods |

A women's self-help group in Walwa (Islampur) in Sangli district is set to receive specialised training in fabric upcycling under the Thread2Trend initiative of VesacIndia, aimed at converting textile waste into marketable products while creating sustainable livelihoods for rural women.

Founder Katti Praises Group for Transforming Discarded Garments

The announcement was made by VesacIndia founder Vijaykumar Katti, who praised the efforts of the Sambodhi Bahuuddeshiya Samajik Mahila Vikas Sanstha for transforming discarded garments into designer bags, wallets and other lifestyle products.

Katti said the initiative is based on the philosophy that waste is not inherently waste but merely raw material lying in the wrong place. " the women of the Sangli-based organisation have demonstrated how textile waste can be transformed into products of value while generating dignified employment," he said.

Group Creates Denim Bags with Hand-Painted Artwor

The women's group, led by president Neeta Dhondiram Yewale, vice-president Kavita Dagdu Yewale and deputy secretary Anuja Anil Urunkar, has created a range of upcycled products, including denim bags featuring hand-painted artwork and messages promoting traditional Indian attire.

As part of the collaboration, VesacIndia will organise a dedicated training programme for members of the organisation. "The sessions will focus on modern fabric upcycling techniques, product innovation, design development and market requirements," informed Katti.

Partnership to Blend Local Craftsmanship with Technical Guidance

The organisation expects the partnership to result in internationally competitive designs through a combination of local craftsmanship and technical guidance.

Highlighting the environmental significance of the initiative, Katti said the global textile industry generates enormous quantities of garment waste that often end up in landfills, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Through the Thread2Trend programme, discarded textiles are repurposed into useful products before reaching dumping grounds, helping reduce avoidable carbon emissions while promoting the principles of a circular economy.

Guided by R.E.A.C.H. Philosophy of Environmental Conservation

He added that the initiative is guided by VesacIndia's R.E.A.C.H. philosophy—Responsibility, Empathy, Awareness, Compassion and Harmony—which integrates environmental conservation with community development.

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Beyond environmental benefits, the programme aims to strengthen the rural economy by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women. VesacIndia will support the beneficiaries throughout the value chain, from supplying textile waste as raw material to helping market the finished products across the country.

" garment waste should be viewed not merely as an environmental challenge but as an opportunity for economic empowerment," said Katti. He also acknowledged the contribution of Mumbai-based mentor Jitendra Chavan in guiding the women's group.

The initiative is expected to serve as a model for similar rural communities, demonstrating how sustainable entrepreneurship can address both environmental concerns and women's economic empowerment through circular economy practices.

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