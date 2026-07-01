Railway Police Intensify Baggage Checks At Vashi Stations After Fatal Borivali Train Stabbing Incident |

Navi Mumbai: In the wake of the fatal stabbing of a young man aboard a suburban train at Borivali, the Railway Police have stepped up security measures across the railway network. As part of the heightened vigil, the Vashi Railway Police on Tuesday launched surprise checking drives at all railway stations under their jurisdiction, inspecting passengers' baggage and taking action against those carrying prohibited items or travelling under the influence of alcohol.

Legal Action Taken Against Passengers with Suspicious Items or Intoxicated

The drive, conducted on the directions of the Commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police, focuses on preventing commuters from carrying knives, daggers, scissors, other sharp weapons, and inflammable or explosive materials on local trains. During inspections at Vashi railway station, police also initiated legal action against several passengers found with suspicious items or intoxicated while travelling.

Senior Police Inspector Kiran Undre of Vashi Railway Police Station said the security checks are aimed at ensuring commuter safety following the Borivali murder.

"Our top priority is the safety of railway passengers. Strict action will be taken against anyone found carrying weapons, inflammable or explosive substances, or travelling under the influence of alcohol or narcotic drugs. We appeal to commuters to cooperate with the checking teams and immediately report any suspicious person or unattended object to the Railway Police," Undre said.

Police said the special checking campaign will continue across all stations under the Vashi Railway Police jurisdiction in the coming days as part of efforts to strengthen railway security and prevent similar incidents.

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