19th HGH India Trade Show Opens In Mumbai With 700+ Brands, 50,000 Buyers, And Focus On Sustainability |

Mumbai: The 19th edition of HGH India, the country's leading annual trade show for home textiles, home décor, houseware and gifts, was inaugurated on Tuesday at Hall 6 of the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai, bringing together government officials, international representatives, designers and industry leaders to mark the opening of the four-day event.

Textile Commissioner Vrunda Desai Chief Guest; Italy Consul Attends

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Vrunda Manohar Desai, Textile Commissioner in the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Guests of Honour included Walter Ferrara, Consul General of Italy, and Vikas Pansare, Managing Director of MSSIDC. Several leading architects and design professionals also participated in the ceremony, which was hosted by Arun Roongta, Managing Director of Texzone Information Services Pvt. Ltd., and Dr Geert Böttger, Director of Expo + Consulting Associates Ltd., the organisers of HGH India.

More than 700 Indian and international brands and manufacturers are participating in this year's exhibition, with over 50,000 trade buyers from India and abroad expected to visit the event.

Arun Roongta Says Event Reflects Sector's Rapid Evolution

Speaking at the inauguration, Aru n Roongta said HGH India was established to provide the Indian home industry with a platform matching its growing ambitions. He said the 19th edition reflects the sector's rapid evolution in design, sustainability and global outlook, while offering opportunities for business networking and collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, Desai said sustainability had become an integral part of business strategy rather than merely a buzzword. She noted the increasing emphasis on sustainable textiles, circularity and traceability across the home textiles value chain and described HGH India as an important platform for manufacturers, buyers and designers to exchange ideas and promote innovation.

Italian Consul Highlights Growing India-Italy Trade Ties

Ferrara highlighted the growing trade opportunities between Italy and India, saying both countries share a strong tradition of craftsmanship, innovation and quality. He said the official Italian Pavilion showcases five distinguished Italian brands, reflecting excellence in design, sustainability and creativity.

Organised by Texzone, the exhibition is centred on the themes of Contemporary, Futuristic and Sustainable. Key attractions include the PreSense Trend Forecast 2026-27, Technical Textiles Pavilion, Sustainability Pavilion, Smart Kitchen Pavilion, Italian Pavilion, Indian Heritage Pavilion, H-Circle Product Innovation Awards and HGH India Interactive, featuring expert discussions on retail, consumer trends and sustainability.

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