Maharashtra To Form Expert Panel For AI SOPs Within 30 Days; Opposition Raises Privacy Fears Over Vidhan Bhavan Facial Recognition

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam | File Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it will constitute an expert committee within the next 30 days to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), while assuring the Assembly that the panel's recommendations would be forwarded to the Centre for framing a nationwide legal framework on AI.

Minister Kadam Responds to Calling Attention Motion on AI Misuse

The assurance was given by Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam while replying to a calling attention motion on the misuse of AI-enabled smart glasses and surveillance devices. The issue sparked a wider debate in the Assembly, with Opposition members raising serious concerns over the installation of a facial recognition system in the Vidhan Bhavan complex without the consent of legislators.

Kadam said AI is increasingly being used to improve governance and administrative efficiency, but acknowledged that the technology also poses significant risks if misused. He informed the House that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the government to formulate comprehensive SOPs through an expert committee comprising specialists in the field.

Committee to Submit Report in 4–6 Months for Central Policy Consideration

"The committee will be constituted within 30 days and is expected to submit its report within four to six months. Its recommendations will be sent to the Union government for consideration while framing a national policy and legal framework governing AI," the minister said.

He added that existing laws already empower authorities to take action against the misuse of AI-enabled devices, including smart glasses used for covert recording or violating an individual's privacy. Security personnel deployed at sensitive government establishments will also be trained to identify and deal with such AI-powered devices.

Aaditya Thackeray Questions Facial Recognition System Without Consent

The discussion, however, was dominated by concerns over the facial recognition system installed at the Vidhan Bhavan. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray questioned how the system had been introduced without the consent of MLAs, ministers and former legislators. He sought details on the storage of facial recognition data, the agency handling it, cybersecurity safeguards and the privacy measures put in place. Thackeray demanded that the government make a detailed statement on the issue.

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh also questioned the creation of the facial recognition database, pointing out that legislators had never undergone biometric registration or facial scanning inside the legislature. If facial recognition data had been generated using photographs, it raised broader concerns about the privacy of ordinary citizens as well, he said.

Responding to the concerns, Kadam clarified that the Vidhan Bhavan's facial recognition system falls under the jurisdiction of the Legislature Secretariat, which functions under the authority of the Assembly Speaker, and not the state government.

"To the best of my knowledge, the facial recognition system appears to have been developed using photographs already available with the Legislature Secretariat. The Speaker is the competent authority to issue directions in this matter, and if an inquiry is ordered, the police machinery will conduct the investigation," he said.

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