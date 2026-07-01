From Orphanage To Police Force: Shelter Don Bosco Transforms Lives Of Three Young Men Who Found Purpose And Direction

Shankar Jadhav and Omkar Shinde |

Mumbai: When Omkar Shinde walked into Shelter Don Bosco in Wadala in 2023 as a 20-year-old who had left an orphanage two years earlier after turning 18, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his life. He had lost his parents in his early teens in a village in Raigad district and was placed in an orphanage along with his sister.

Relatives Provided Temporary Shelter, But He Wanted Stability for Studies

He had enrolled in college and, while relatives provided temporary shelter after he left the orphanage, he wanted a place where he could continue his studies.

He was recently selected as a constable in the Maharashtra Police and credits Shelter Don Bosco for his achievement.

Shinde Now Prepares for MPSC Administrative Examination

"Living here changed the way I thought. The comfort and guidance I received at the centre helped me set a goal," said Shinde, 23, who is now preparing for the competitive examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission for administrative posts.

Like Shinde, Shankar Jadhav and Sunil Kharge from the shelter have also been selected as police constables this year. Kharge is currently undergoing training in Solapur. While many former residents have joined the police force and other professions over the years, this is the first time three residents from the shelter have been selected together.

Shankar Jadhav Found Shelter After Leaving Government Facility

Jadhav had lived in an orphanage in a village in Jalgaon district before leaving after turning 18.

"I had no place to go and, for some time, I lived in a government facility for homeless people before I heard about the place in Wadala. Here they encourage you to study without having to worry about food and shelter," said Jadhav.

Shelter Don Bosco Run by Salesians Since 1987 for Street Youth

Shelter Don Bosco has been run by the Salesians of Don Bosco, a Roman Catholic order of priests, since 1987 as an open shelter for roofless and rootless youth living on the streets of Mumbai, particularly those who survived through rag-picking.

The shelter, now headed by director Father Rudolf D'Souza, offered these children—many of whom struggled with substance addiction and the hardships of street life—a safe haven and an opportunity for holistic rehabilitation.

The Child Care Institute, originally meant for children aged 10 to 18, later transformed into an after-care home for young adult orphans between 18 and 24 years.

"This shift came in response to the realisation that many care leavers from our institute and others across the city, after growing up in the protective environment of children's homes, were suddenly forced to face the harsh realities of the outside world once they turned 18," said Father Sunil Pinto, vice director and programme coordinator.

Pinto said young people leaving orphanages often lacked life skills, emotional support and financial stability, making them vulnerable to negative influences. Many struggled to make ends meet, neglecting their education, skill development and overall wellbeing.

"We realised there are enough orphanages but not enough places that support young adult orphans and help them reintegrate into society as responsible and independent adults. We adapted our core mission after recognising that many young people leaving institutional care faced severe economic hardship, social exclusion and substance abuse after turning 18," said Pinto.

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