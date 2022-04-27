Sangharsh Sanstha to organize Sonu Nigam's live concert in Thane on April 30

State housing minister Jitendra Ahwad's organization "Sangharsh Sanstha" will be organizing a live concert of singer and music director Sonu Nigam titled 'Sonu Nigam Live 2022' here at 90 feet road in Kharegaon in Thane district on Saturday (April 30).

This will be the first time a celebrated singer would perform in Thane.

One of the members of the organizing committee said, "For the last two years people were worried about the coronavirus pandemic and people were confined to staying at home. There were restrictions on events such as live concerts but now that the restrictions have been relaxed following the drop in Covid cases, we planned something to celebrate and hence "Sangharsh" is organizing a 'Sonu Nigam Live 2022' concert on Saturday, for the people of Thane. The event will be held from 6:30 pm to 10 pm at 90 feet road, Kharegaon in Thane district."

"There is a curiosity among the people of Thane to see Sonu Nigam performing live for the first time here so we have also kept the admission to the event free of charge," he added.

Sangharsh has appealed to the people that they should attend this event in large numbers and celebrate it with great enthusiasm.

ALSO READ Thane: Ambernath boys win international Karate match in West Bengal

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:02 PM IST