Sandhya Doshi Elected Unopposed As BMC Improvement Committee Chief

Mumbai: Another key statutory body of the BMC that oversees urban development and infrastructure planning — the Improvement Committee — has now been constituted, with Sandhya Vipul Doshi (Sakre) of the Shinde Sena unanimously elected as its Chairperson on Monday. The formal announcement was made by the Presiding Officer and Mayor, Ritu Tawde.

Following the successful conclusion of the BMC Elections 2026, a special meeting was convened on February 16, during which 26 corporators were nominated to the Improvement Committee. To elect the Chairperson of this key policy-making body, a meeting was held on Monday. As Doshi was the sole candidate to file her nomination for the post, she was declared elected unopposed. A four-time corporator, Doshi began her political career with the Indian National Congress in 1997 before joining the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. She secured her fourth consecutive victory in the 2026 civic polls from Ward No. 18 in the Charkop area, contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket.

In her speech, Doshi underscored her commitment to accelerating the timely acquisition and systematic development of plots reserved for public purposes. “My foremost priority is to ensure that citizens of Mumbai have access to essential civic amenities such as playgrounds, recreation grounds, gardens, schools, crematoriums, hospitals and markets,” she said. Doshi further stated that renewing long-pending lease agreements of municipal properties would be a key focus area, enabling the civic body to strengthen its revenue base and channel greater resources into infrastructure development and public welfare initiatives.

Highlighting financial concerns, she observed that under various improvement schemes, the ground rent charged on properties of the BMC, along with transfer premiums on leasehold rights, has become insignificant due to the continuous depreciation of the rupee. Similarly, one-time premiums, levies, penalty charges, and additional ground rent collected during the sale or redevelopment of leasehold plots have eroded in real value over time. To address this structural issue, she proposed linking all such charges to the inflation index so that they automatically adjust in line with rising costs. “This reform will ensure stable, predictable and sustainable growth in municipal revenues, strengthening the Corporation’s financial capacity to deliver quality services to Mumbai’s citizens,” she asserted.

