Sandeep Naik Foundation Launches 'Tree For Anyone Who Asks' Campaign On World Environment Day Across Navi Mumbai

World Environment Day 2025 | Canva

Marking World Environment Day, the Sandeep Naik Foundation on Thursday launched its annual - Tree for Anyone Who Asks campaign, aimed at encouraging large-scale tree plantation and strengthening citizen participation in environmental conservation across Navi Mumbai.

Symbolic Distribution of Saplings

The initiative was formally launched by former MLA, who distributed saplings to school students, representatives of environmental organisations and public representatives as a symbolic beginning to the campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Naik stressed the need for collective action to protect the environment amid growing concerns over climate change and ecological degradation. He said environmental conservation should become a year-round commitment rather than being restricted to a single day of observance.

Impact of Changing Climatic Patterns

Highlighting the impact of changing climatic patterns, including unseasonal rainfall, droughts, floods and hailstorms, he urged citizens to adopt environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives and contribute actively to preserving natural resources for future generations.

The Foundation announced that under the “Tree for Anyone Who Asks” initiative, individuals, housing societies, educational institutions and organisations can obtain saplings free of cost for plantation activities. The programme, which has been running successfully in Navi Mumbai for the past three years, will continue throughout the current monsoon season.

The launch event was attended by corporators Girish Mhatre, Sachin Lavte, Sandeep Mhatre and Robin Madhvi, former corporator Ramesh Dole, Principal Pratap Mahadik, environmental activists, students and residents.

The Sandeep Naik Foundation has been engaged in environmental conservation activities for over 25 years, including mangrove restoration, cleanliness drives, environmental awareness programmes and support for tree plantation initiatives across Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas.

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