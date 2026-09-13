Sand-Laden Dumper Overturns Near Thane's Gaimukh Ghat After Hitting Car, No Injuries | File Pic

Thane, September 13: Traffic movement on Ghodbunder Road slowed to a crawl early Sunday morning following a road accident involving a heavy sand dumper and a passenger car near the Gaimukh Police Outpost in Gaimukh Ghat, Thane (West).

Dumper overturns on Ghodbunder Road

Authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 04:44 AM on September 13, 2026. According to official reports, a TATA Hyva Dumper (MH 01 CV 5297), driven by Mr. Habib and carrying 28 tonnes of sand en route from Gujarat to Majiwada, Thane, lost control while descending the Gaimukh Ghat towards Thane.

The dumper side-swiped an adjacent Maruti Suzuki Eeco car (MH 48 DD 5180), driven by owner Mr. Arvind Kumar, who was travelling from Nalasopara to Kalyan.

Following the collision, the dumper overturned onto the road, spilling its cargo of sandbags across the carriageway.

Emergency teams clear roadway

Emergency responders were swiftly dispatched to the scene, including personnel from the Gaimukh Traffic Police, fire brigade crews equipped with a rescue vehicle, and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) with a pickup truck and a JCB excavator.

Emergency teams utilised the JCB excavator to clear the scattered sandbags from the road surface, allowing the stretch to be reopened for vehicular movement.

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No injuries reported

While the incident caused slow-moving traffic along the Ghodbunder–Thane corridor during clearance operations, authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.

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