Sanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Demands SIT Probe, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Detailed Investigation | File photo

Mumbai: Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), met Minister of State for Home, Maharashtra, Yogesh Kadam, and submitted a request for the immediate constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the tragic suicide case of Bollywood actress Sanchita Ugale.

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During the meeting, AICWA President requested the Minister to ensure that every aspect of the case is thoroughly investigated through an independent SIT, so that the truth is brought before the public and justice is delivered to Sanchita Ugale’s family.



According to Gupta, Kadam, immediately directed the Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, to initiate a detailed investigation into the case, and submit a comprehensive report to the Government at the earliest.





The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed its gratitude to Kadam, for his prompt response.

``The Association remains firmly committed to supporting Sanchita Ugale’s family in their pursuit of justice and will continue to cooperate with the authorities until the truth is established and justice is served," Gupta said.