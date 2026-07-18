 Sanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Demands SIT Probe, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Detailed Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Demands SIT Probe, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Detailed Investigation

Sanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Demands SIT Probe, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Detailed Investigation

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of actress Sanchita Ugale. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta sought an independent investigation. Kadam directed the Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Sanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Demands SIT Probe, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Detailed Investigation
Sanchita Ugale Suicide: AICWA Demands SIT Probe, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Detailed Investigation | File photo

Mumbai: Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), met  Minister of State for Home, Maharashtra, Yogesh  Kadam, and submitted a request for the immediate constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an independent, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the tragic suicide case of Bollywood actress Sanchita Ugale.



During the meeting, AICWA President requested the  Minister  to ensure that every aspect of the case is thoroughly investigated through an independent SIT, so that the truth is brought before the public and justice is delivered to Sanchita Ugale’s family.

According to Gupta, Kadam, immediately directed the Commissioner of Police, Mira-Bhayandar, to initiate  a detailed investigation into the case, and submit a comprehensive report to the Government at the earliest.

Read Also
Sanchita Ugale Death: Actress' Grandfather Breaks Silence, Says 'It's Painful, Completely Beyond Our...
Sanchita Ugale Death: Actress' Grandfather Breaks Silence, Says 'It's Painful, Completely Beyond Our...



The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed its gratitude to  Kadam, for his prompt response.
``The Association remains firmly committed to supporting Sanchita Ugale’s family in their pursuit of justice and will continue to cooperate with the authorities until the truth is established and justice is served," Gupta said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source