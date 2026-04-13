Samudra Sahas Sailing Expedition: First Blue Water Sailing Expedition Of Indian Army's Regiment Of Artillery Flagged-Off From Mumbai's Marve

The Indian Army's first blue water sailing expedition by the Regiment of Artillery, Samudra Sahas Sailing Expedition, was flagged-off from Mumbai on Monday as a part of the regiment's bicentenary celebrations. |

Mumbai: The Indian Army's first blue water sailing expedition by the Regiment of Artillery, Samudra Sahas Sailing Expedition, was flagged-off from Mumbai on Monday as a part of the regiment's bicentenary celebrations. It will be executed in four legs along the Konkan Coast of Maharashtra and Goa.

Regiment of Artillery's Landmark 520 Nautical Mile

The expedition was ceremonially flagged off from Marve by the School of Artillery's commandant and Regiment of Artillery's Senior Colonel Commandant - Lieutenant General N. S. Sarna.

Marking the first blue water sailing venture by an Artillery Regiment, the expedition entails a 520 nautical mile voyage along the Konkan Coast using 21-foot Seabird class sailing boats. It also pays tribute to the enduring maritime legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reflecting India’s rich seafaring heritage and strategic foresight.

First Blue Water Sailing Venture

The mission is being executed in four legs, starting from Mumbai to Vijaydurg, onwards Goa and then returning from Goa to Vijaydurg and finally to Mumbai. Sailing at an average distance of approximately 7 nautical miles from the coastline, the team will navigate dynamic maritime conditions, including variable wind patterns ranging from 2-4 knots to 10-15 knots, demanding exceptional standards of seamanship, endurance and coordination.

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The expedition team is led by Captain Kshitij Nair and Subedar Prakash Funde, with a dedicated ground support element under Major Vardhan Shidhye. The crew underwent structured pre-expedition training at the Heavy Bridge Training Centre in Marve. The expedition is being conducted with administrative and operational support from the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

"The Samudra Sahas Sailing Expedition exemplifies the core attributes of the Indian Army like precision, teamwork, adaptability and endurance, while reinforcing the Indian Army’s commitment to promoting adventure, leadership and resilience," said a spokesperson from the Indian Army.\

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