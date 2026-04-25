Samta Nagar Police Arrest Man With Brown Heroin Worth ₹9.75 Lakh From Kandivali East Public Toilet | File Photo

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly possessing brown heroin worth ₹9.75 lakh with the intent to sell, officials said.

Accused Vicky Padmukh, resident of Kandivali East

The accused, identified as Vicky Vidhakar Padmukh, a resident of Kandivali East, was apprehended on April 22.

The arrest followed a case registered earlier the same evening under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Offence near Krantinagar rickshaw stand in Lokhandwala

According to the police, the offence took place between 2:39 pm and 4:50 pm on April 22 near a public toilet at Krantinagar rickshaw stand, close to Lokhandwala Complex in Kandivali East.

During the operation, police recovered 65 grams of brown heroin from the accused, estimated to be worth ₹9.75 lakh in the illegal market. The contraband was allegedly being possessed for the purpose of sale.

A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) and 21(b) of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and whether other individuals are involved in the network.

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