Samruddhi Highway To Get Advanced ITS Next Month To Reduce Accidents And Enhance Safety

An Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipped with advanced technology on the Samruddhi Highway will become partially operational next month, the state assembly was informed on Thursday. The multi-modal corridor connecting Nagpur and Mumbai has recorded 233 deaths in the last two years, the state government confirmed.

In a written reply, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), said the government has engaged police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials to counsel drivers. Mandatory checks of fire-fighting equipment in vehicles and driving licences are also being conducted. MLA Sai Dahake raised the question.

According to Shinde, the highway recorded 233 accident-related deaths in the past two years. Of these, 126 people lost their lives in 2024, while 107 deaths were reported in the first nine months of 2025.

Shinde said construction of 15 Highway Police Centres along the expressway is underway. Interceptor vehicles are also being deployed to monitor vehicles exceeding speed limits. A drive to install signage, instruction boards, speed-limit markers, lane markers, cat’s eyes and rumble strips has been completed. The MSRDC has also deputed 192 security guards and 15 vehicles for highway security patrols.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that under the ITS, a video incident detection and enforcement system (VIDES) is being installed at intervals of every 10km for speed monitoring, which will automatically penalise offenders.

In addition, vehicle actuated speed displays (VASD) are being installed at intervals of 20km to enable drivers to check their vehicle speed. Variable message signs (VMS) are being placed at every entry and exit point along the corridor and near identified black spots to guide and alert drivers.

Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras are also being installed at 1km intervals to identify vehicles driving in the wrong lanes or illegally parked along the highway.

