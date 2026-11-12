Samruddhi Expressway Fire: Car Completely Gutted Near Chainage 619, 4 Occupants Escape Unhurt | VIDEO

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after the car was engulfed in flames during its journey towards Nagpur | File Photo

Thane, November 12, 2026: A moving car was engulfed in flames on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg on Thursday afternoon, leaving the vehicle completely gutted. Fortunately, the driver’s presence of mind ensured that all four occupants escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm near chainage 619 when the car was travelling towards Nagpur. According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been caused by overheating.

🎥 #SamruddhiExpressway Fire: Car Completely Gutted Near Chainage 619, 4 Occupants Escape Unhurt Reported by @AzmiJourno #MaharashtraNews https://t.co/Dbseq6HmZ3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 12, 2026

The driver noticed the flames in time, immediately pulled the vehicle over to the roadside and evacuated all four occupants before the fire spread.

Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire car, reducing it to a burnt-out shell. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Firefighting Team Brings Blaze Under Control

The Samruddhi Mahamarg firefighting team rushed to the spot and, with assistance from the Ghoti Highway Police Centre, managed to bring the fire under control.

Recurring Vehicle Fires Raise Safety Concerns

The incident has once again brought the issue of vehicle fires on the Samruddhi Mahamarg into focus. Similar incidents of vehicles catching fire have been reported on the expressway from time to time, raising concerns over vehicle maintenance, overheating and safety during long-distance journeys. Such incidents can pose a serious risk to motorists, particularly when fires break out while vehicles are moving at high speeds.

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Although no lives were lost in Thursday’s incident, the complete destruction of the car highlights the importance of timely vehicle inspections, particularly checking engine temperature, cooling systems and other critical components before undertaking long journeys.

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