 'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

The NCB affidavit says that the petitioner (Sameer Wankhede) made a "mountain out of molehill in the case" after arresting Aryan Khan for possession of drugs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Free Press Journal has accessed the actual affaidaviut submitted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bombay High Court in relation to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

The affidavit mentions that Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were named as accused in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case at last moment by team led by Sameer Wankhede.

The affidavit also says that the petitioner (Sameer Wankhede) made a "mountain out of molehill in the case" after arresting Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan during a drug bust inside the Cordelia cruise ship in 2021.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

Read Also
Aryan Khan bribery case: Bombay HC displeased over revelation of chat between Sameer Wankhede & Shah...
article-image

CBI case against Wankhede

The Bombay HC meanwhile, extended Wankhede's protection till June 8 in the extortion case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The next hearing is scheduled on June 8. Wankhede has been asked by the court to visit the CBI office as and when called.

Read Also
Aryan Khan bribery case: Sameer Wankhede to seek special security from Mumbai Police following...
article-image

Wankhede has already been questioned for over 10 hours by the CBI in relation to the bribery and extortion case. The CBI is investigating the alleged demand for a Rs 25-crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to avoid implicating his son, Aryan Khan, in the drug bust case.

Court ordered no coercive action against Wankhede

Wankhede received relief from the Bombay High Court on May 19, which directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest, against him until May 22. He sought to quash the FIR, claiming that Aryan Khan's name was initially mentioned as an accused in the 2021 cruise ship drugs case but was later dropped.

Read Also
Aryan Khan bribery case: Bombay HC pulls up Sameer Wankhede over WhatsApp chats with SRK; extends...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

Mumbai: Tim Hortons to launch its outlets in Bandra and Lokhandwala

Mumbai: Tim Hortons to launch its outlets in Bandra and Lokhandwala

On Anti-Terrorism Day, NMMC officials pledge to fight all forms of terrorism

On Anti-Terrorism Day, NMMC officials pledge to fight all forms of terrorism

Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area

Watch: 4 severely injured as 2 houses catch fire in Thane's Mumbra area

Mumbai: SoBo’s iconic gym 'Melt' to close after 21 years, absorbs housekeeping staff into sister...

Mumbai: SoBo’s iconic gym 'Melt' to close after 21 years, absorbs housekeeping staff into sister...