'Sameer Wankhede made a mountain out of molehill': NCB affidavit in Aryan Khan drugs case

File Photo

The Free Press Journal has accessed the actual affaidaviut submitted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bombay High Court in relation to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

The affidavit mentions that Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were named as accused in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case at last moment by team led by Sameer Wankhede.

The affidavit also says that the petitioner (Sameer Wankhede) made a "mountain out of molehill in the case" after arresting Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan during a drug bust inside the Cordelia cruise ship in 2021.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

CBI case against Wankhede

The Bombay HC meanwhile, extended Wankhede's protection till June 8 in the extortion case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The next hearing is scheduled on June 8. Wankhede has been asked by the court to visit the CBI office as and when called.

Wankhede has already been questioned for over 10 hours by the CBI in relation to the bribery and extortion case. The CBI is investigating the alleged demand for a Rs 25-crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to avoid implicating his son, Aryan Khan, in the drug bust case.

Court ordered no coercive action against Wankhede

Wankhede received relief from the Bombay High Court on May 19, which directed the CBI not to take any coercive action, including arrest, against him until May 22. He sought to quash the FIR, claiming that Aryan Khan's name was initially mentioned as an accused in the 2021 cruise ship drugs case but was later dropped.