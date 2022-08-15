Sameer Wankhede files a case against NCP leader Nawab Malik: Mumbai Police

Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Sameer Wankhede, former Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai zonal director, filed a case against NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday.

Goregaon police have registered the case under IPC sections 500, 501 and the SC/ST Act.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maharashtra government’s District Caste Certificate Verification Committee (DCCVC) has given a clean chit to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede in the alleged fake caste certificate case.

In a detailed order passed on Friday, the DCCVC upheld Wankhede’s certificate, which said that he belongs to the Mahar-37 scheduled caste. The three member committee also said that he is “not a Muslim by birth”.

The caste scrutiny committee was chaired by Anita Meshram Wankhede and had Salima Tadvi as member and Sunita Mate as member secretary.

Wankhede shot to notoriety in October 2021 after arresting Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia cruise. After several controversial turns, the case was handed over to a special investigation team (SIT), comprising NCB officers from Delhi, which later dropped Aryan’s name from the case.