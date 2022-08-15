e-Paper Get App

Sameer Wankhede files a case against NCP leader Nawab Malik: Mumbai Police

Goregaon police have registered the case under IPC sections 500, 501 and the SC/ST Act

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Sameer Wankhede, former Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai zonal director, filed a case against NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday.

Goregaon police have registered the case under IPC sections 500, 501 and the SC/ST Act.

Earlier on Saturday, the Maharashtra government’s District Caste Certificate Verification Committee (DCCVC) has given a clean chit to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede in the alleged fake caste certificate case.

In a detailed order passed on Friday, the DCCVC upheld Wankhede’s certificate, which said that he belongs to the Mahar-37 scheduled caste. The three member committee also said that he is “not a Muslim by birth”.

The caste scrutiny committee was chaired by Anita Meshram Wankhede and had Salima Tadvi as member and Sunita Mate as member secretary.

Wankhede shot to notoriety in October 2021 after arresting Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia cruise. After several controversial turns, the case was handed over to a special investigation team (SIT), comprising NCB officers from Delhi, which later dropped Aryan’s name from the case.

Read Also
Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede: 'Not a Muslim by birth'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiSameer Wankhede files a case against NCP leader Nawab Malik: Mumbai Police

RECENT STORIES

I-Day speech: PM Modi goes old school, ditches teleprompter for paper notes

I-Day speech: PM Modi goes old school, ditches teleprompter for paper notes

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav...

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav...

6-hour delay in Mangaluru-Mumbai flight after woman sees suspicious message on fellow traveller's...

6-hour delay in Mangaluru-Mumbai flight after woman sees suspicious message on fellow traveller's...

Here are five ways you can explore Glasgow as an international student

Here are five ways you can explore Glasgow as an international student

On this day: MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket two years ago

On this day: MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket two years ago