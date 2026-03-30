'Same Rules For All Festivals': Minister Nitesh Rane Flags Ram Navami Stone Pelting & Clash Incidents Amid Rising Tensions In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane |

Mumbai: Amid recent incidents of communal tension in parts of Maharashtra, state minister Nitesh Rane alleged discrimination in the enforcement of rules during religious celebrations, calling for equal treatment across festivals.

Speaking on the issue, Rane claimed that no untoward incidents were reported from the Hindu community during Eid celebrations, but alleged that obstruction and violence occurred during Ram Navami festivities.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane says, "During Eid, no Hindu community members threw stones or caused any trouble. But when Ram Navami celebrations began, in many places people were not allowed to hoist saffron flags, stones were thrown at us, and attacks occurred… pic.twitter.com/b7PjkI5K9P — IANS (@ians_india) March 29, 2026

“During Eid, no Hindu community members threw stones or created trouble. But when Ram Navami celebrations began, people were stopped from hoisting saffron flags, stones were thrown, and attacks were carried out on devotees,” he said. He added that the same rules applied during Eid al-Fitr should be enforced during Ram Navami as well.

Stone Pelting Reported In Shrirampur During Ram Navami Procession

Rane’s remarks come in the backdrop of a stone-pelting incident reported on March 26 in Shrirampur, where tensions flared during a Ram Navami procession. According to officials, the procession was heading towards a temple when it passed near a dargah, where sudden stone throwing triggered panic among participants.

भाईचारे के रुझान आने प्रारंभ?



अहिल्यानगर में श्री राम नवमी के जुलूस के दौरान कुछ मोहम्मडनों द्वारा पत्थरबाज़ी की घटना सामने आई, जिसमें एक श्रद्धालु गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया और उसकी एक आँख फूट गई।

ऐसी घटनाएँ समाज में भाईचारे और आपसी विश्वास को आहत करती हैं।

त्योहारों का उद्देश्य… pic.twitter.com/eAY6swxJds — THAKUR PRAKASH SINGH (@prakash_sanatni) March 27, 2026

At least two persons were injured in the incident and were shifted to hospital for treatment. One of the injured reportedly suffered severe injuries, including the loss of an eye. However, accounts of how the violence began remain conflicting, with some locals alleging that the stone pelting started from within the procession, while others claimed it originated from the nearby area.

Police have registered a case against a cleric associated with the dargah and around a dozen unidentified individuals. Authorities said CCTV footage is being analysed to identify those involved and ascertain the sequence of events.

Tensions Flare In Mumbai's Malvani Over Saffron Flags Near Mosque

In a separate but related development, Mumbai’s Malvani area in Malad West witnessed tension on March 25 following a dispute over the installation of saffron flags ahead of Ram Navami. The situation escalated after objections were raised over the placement of flags near a mosque, leading to a heated confrontation between two groups.

A viral video from the spot showed a large gathering in a narrow lane, with individuals holding saffron flags and engaging in arguments. Senior police officials were seen intervening to defuse the situation and prevent any escalation.

While no major violence was reported, the incident has triggered debate among residents over whether law enforcement responses are consistent across different religious events. Police then increased vigil in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/