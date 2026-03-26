Mumbai: Tensions Flare In Malvani Over Ram Navami Decorations Near Mosque, Mob Seen Arguing With Cops; Video Viral

Mumbai: The Malvani area in Mumbai's Malad West witnessed sharp communal tension late Wednesday night following a dispute over the installation of saffron flags ahead of the Ram Navami festival. The situation, which escalated quickly, was eventually brought under control after police intervention.

According to initial reports, the confrontation began when objections were raised by certain individuals over the placement of saffron flags near a local mosque. What started as a verbal disagreement soon turned into a heated standoff between two groups, prompting authorities to step in swiftly to prevent the situation from spiralling into violence.

Viral Video Captures Chaos Near Mosque

A video of the incident, now widely circulating on social media, captures the intensity of the moment. The footage shows a large crowd gathered in a narrow lane near a mosque illuminated with green lights, with several individuals holding saffron flags. Heated arguments can be heard as tensions rise between the groups.

Senior officers from Mumbai Police are seen in the video attempting to defuse the situation, physically separating members of both sides. At one point, a man is seen standing on an elevated platform, gesturing toward the police while others question the restrictions being imposed on the decorations.

While no major violence was reported, the incident has sparked a broader debate among local residents regarding the consistency of law enforcement actions. Some locals have questioned whether similar restrictions are applied uniformly across different religious events, pointing out that decorations during other festivals have previously been allowed without such immediate intervention.

Authorities maintained a heavy police presence in the area through the night to ensure law and order. As of now, officials have not issued a detailed statement regarding any detentions or the specific guidelines being enforced for religious decorations in sensitive areas. The situation remains under close watch, with police continuing to monitor the locality to prevent any further escalation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/