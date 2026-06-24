'Same Agency?': 'Automated' RailwaySeva Reply To Mumbai Rain Post Leaves Priyanka Chaturvedi Puzzled

Image: Priyanka Chaturvedi /X

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a swipe at authorities after an unexpected response from the official RailwaySeva X handle to her post highlighting waterlogging in Mumbai following the season’s first heavy rainfall.

Post on Mumbai flooding

Sharing a video of the flooded Andheri Subway, Chaturvedi criticised the civic administration and the ruling alliance, writing, “First heavy rains in Mumbai. This is Andheri Subway. Needless to say Mumbai is blessed with a Triple Engine Sarkar. Not.”

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However, instead of a response from the municipal authorities, the post received a reply from RailwaySeva, the official Indian Railways grievance redressal account. The handle asked her to share her mobile number and suggested raising the concern through RailMadad or by dialling the railway helpline 139 for speedy resolution.

Unexpected RailwaySeva response

The response prompted amusement from the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, who questioned why the railway complaint platform had intervened in an issue related to rain-induced flooding on Mumbai roads.

“Wonder why Railway Sewa is responding to this tweet on rains and Mumbai roads waterlogged? Same agency?” Chaturvedi wrote in a follow-up post.

A user commented saying, "Automated response - Picked up the word Engine most probably".

Exchange draws attention online

RailwaySeva is the official X account of Indian Railways and is primarily used to address passenger complaints, queries and grievances in real time. Chaturvedi’s exchange with the handle quickly drew attention on social media, with users reacting to the unusual interaction.