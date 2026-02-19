Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Seeks Data On Muslim Quota Certificates Issued In 2014

Samajwadi Party MLA, Rais Shaikh |

​Mumbai: ​Days after the BJP-led Mahayuti government scrapped the order on issuing caste certificates and caste validity certificates to Muslims under the Special Backward Category – A, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh from Bhiwandi East has asked the government to provide data on how many caste certificates were issued while the quota was valid.

​On 9 July 2014, the then Congress–NCP alliance government issued an ordinance granting 5% reservation in education and government jobs to 50 sub-castes within the Muslim community. For its implementation, the Minority Affairs Department issued a Government Resolution on 19 July 2014. Accordingly, the General Administration Department issued another Government Resolution on 24 July 2014 to amend the roster system. Additionally, the Social Justice Department issued a Government Resolution on 22 July 2014 regarding the verification of caste certificate validity.

​The ordinance lapsed in December 2014. “However, the reservation for Muslims remained valid for six months during that period. Therefore, the Revenue Department should disclose data on how many caste certificates were issued during that time,” demanded Shaikh.

Read Also Mumbai: NIA Court Denies Bail To Santosh Shelar In Mansukh Hiran Murder Case

Also Watch:

​On 14 November 2014, the Bombay High Court granted an interim stay on reservation for Muslims in government jobs but upheld the 5% reservation in education. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government did not convert the ordinance into law within six months, resulting in its lapse on 23 December 2014. Thus, Muslim reservation remained valid from 9 July 2014 to 23 December 2014, added Shaikh.

​“During these six months, the government machinery was operational to implement Muslim reservation. At the same time, the 16% reservation for the Maratha community was also being implemented. Since the Revenue Department issues caste certificates, the department must disclose how many citizens from the 50 Muslim sub-castes were granted caste certificates between July 2014, when the reservation was announced, and December 2014, when the ordinance lapsed,” said Shaikh.

​To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/