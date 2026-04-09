Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh Faces Show-Cause Notice Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities In Bhiwandi | File Pic

Bhiwandi: In a sharp escalation of internal tensions ahead of the 2026 civic elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a show-cause notice to Bhiwandi East MLA over alleged anti-party activities, breach of discipline, and conduct detrimental to the party’s interests.

The notice has been formally issued by Bhiwandi city SP president under the directions of Maharashtra state president . Shaikh has been directed to submit a detailed written explanation within 14 days of receipt of the notice.

According to the official communication the party received multiple complaints alleging that Shaikh engaged in activities contrary to the party’s constitution and official directives during the run-up to the municipal elections. The matter was taken seriously by the state leadership, which ordered immediate disciplinary scrutiny. It was also noted that Shaikh had earlier addressed a communication to SP national president regarding related concerns.

In the strongly worded notice, Ansari emphasized that as a sitting MLA elected on the SP ticket, Shaikh is duty-bound to uphold the party’s constitution, ideological framework, code of conduct, and organizational discipline. However, the party leadership has alleged that on several occasions, he acted in violation of these principles by making statements against party leadership and engaging in activities that weakened party unity.

A key allegation highlighted in the notice is that Shaikh was actively seen campaigning and extending support to a Congress candidate during the recent municipal election campaign—an act deemed a direct violation of party policy and strategy. The party claims that several written and verbal complaints were received from district office-bearers, workers, and other members, stating that such actions led to confusion among party cadres and adversely impacted the party’s political standing in Bhiwandi.

The notice further states that multiple video recordings, photographs, and widely circulated social media posts allegedly show Shaikh participating in opposition campaign events. These materials, the party claims, are being treated as prima facie evidence of indiscipline and disloyalty.

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Terming the alleged actions as “serious misconduct,” “breach of fiduciary responsibility,” and “conduct unbecoming of an elected representative,” the party has warned that such violations could attract strict disciplinary action. These may include suspension, expulsion, or other appropriate legal and organizational measures.

The notice also seeks clarification from Shaikh on why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him, and why he should not be suspended or expelled from the party for his alleged conduct.

Meanwhile, when contacted for his response, MLA Rais Shaikh denied having received any such notice and asserted that he has no dispute with the party.

Issuing a clear warning, Ansari stated that if a satisfactory explanation is not submitted within the stipulated 14-day period, the party will be free to initiate appropriate action without any further notice.

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