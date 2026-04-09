Heated Clash At Bhiwandi Civic HQ: Corporator Accuses Assistant Commissioner Of Corruption In Presence Of MLA |

Bhiwandi: A sharp confrontation erupted at the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters when a senior corporator levelled serious allegations of corruption against an assistant commissioner, leading to a heated argument in the presence of BJP MLA .

The incident took place during a discussion over the long-pending eviction of traders from the old fish and mutton market building in the city. NCP (SP) senior corporator accused Assistant Commissioner of deliberately delaying action and engaging in corrupt practices.

According to Bahauuddin, the nearly 50-year-old market structure located in a prime central area, was sanctioned for redevelopment last year with an approved fund of ₹3 crore. He stated that the tender process had already been completed yet the civic administration has failed to vacate the premises.

He further pointed out that as per official municipal records, there are only 46 authorized shopkeepers who regularly pay annual rent. However, over the years, large-scale encroachments have mushroomed both inside and outside the market premises. Despite this, no concrete action has been taken by the concerned ward office he alleged.

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Expressing his frustration, the corporator openly accused Assistant Commissioner Chivne of accepting money from encroachers and providing them protection. He also claimed that officials were misleading traders by falsely citing stay orders and allegedly extorting money under the threat of eviction drives.

The exchange quickly escalated into a tense verbal clash between Bahauuddin and Chivne, drawing attention within the civic headquarters. MLA Choughule, who was present during the altercation, witnessed the heated exchange but did not immediately intervene publicly.

The controversy has once again highlighted concerns over delays in redevelopment projects and allegations of corruption within the municipal administration.

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