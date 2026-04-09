Metro Line 5 Likely To Begin Operations By January 2027; Civic Officials Conduct Joint Inspection In Bhiwandi

Joint inspection of Metro Line 5 highlights progress as Bhiwandi corridor moves closer to 2027 launch | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 9: The much-anticipated Metro Line 5 project connecting Thane and Bhiwandi is nearing completion, with officials indicating that services on the Thane–Bhiwandi stretch are likely to commence by January 2027. The update came after a joint inspection conducted by senior civic and metro authorities.

भिवंडी की रफ्तार, अब मेट्रो के साथ!

दिसंबर २०२६ तक भिवंडी में शुरू हो जाएगी मेट्रो ट्रेन । pic.twitter.com/61EiBYCsHl — Mahesh Chaughule (@MaheshChoughule) April 9, 2026

Timeline and pending decisions

BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, speaking to reporters after reviewing the ongoing work, said that construction between Thane and Bhiwandi is expected to be completed by December 2026.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken on whether the Bhiwandi–Kalyan stretch will be underground or elevated, which may influence the overall timeline of the extended corridor.

High-level meeting reviews progress

Earlier, a high-level meeting was held at the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation headquarters under the chairmanship of Mayor Narayan Chaudhary. The meeting was attended by MLA Mahesh Choughule, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, along with officials from MMRDA and metro authorities. Discussions focused on the metro project, ongoing infrastructure works, and comprehensive traffic planning for the city.

Joint inspection of project sites

Following the meeting, officials carried out a joint inspection of the metro construction work from Anjurphata to Dhamankar Naka. During the visit, they reviewed the progress and instructed concerned departments to expedite pending work.

Focus on traffic relief and civic coordination

Choughule emphasised that the Metro Line 5 project will significantly ease Bhiwandi’s traffic congestion and provide citizens with a fast, safe, and efficient mode of transport.

He also highlighted the need to address associated civic issues, including sanitation in metro zones, road construction in widened areas, and coordination of parallel infrastructure projects.

Urban development and funding plans

The meeting also addressed future development plans, particularly along the Kalyan Road corridor, where road widening and urban infrastructure upgrades are expected to gain momentum due to the metro project.

According to MMRDA officials, an estimated Rs 3,771 crore will be required to complete development works in multiple phases, which will be executed in three stages.

Mayor Chaudhary stressed that the responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in metro areas should lie with metro authorities once operations begin.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sagar discussed the possibility of generating municipal revenue through advertisement hoardings within metro premises.

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Officials express confidence in timely completion

Officials expressed confidence that coordinated efforts between civic authorities and metro agencies will ensure timely completion and boost urban development in Bhiwandi.

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