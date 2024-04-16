 Salman Khan Residence Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Tough Action Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSalman Khan Residence Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Tough Action Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan Residence Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Tough Action Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

After the meeting, Shinde told newspersons that he was committed to finishing Lawrence Bishnoi, who had drilled fear into Bollywood by targeting Salman.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan Residence Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Tough Action Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | X/CMO

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde called on actor Salman Khan on Tuesday and assured him of full security. Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly fired five rounds at Salman's house in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra west on Sunday morning.

After the meeting, Shinde told newspersons that he was committed to finishing Lawrence Bishnoi, who had drilled fear into Bollywood by targeting Salman.

It is learnt that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home department, is also likely to meet Salman on his return to Mumbai from the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Shinde said he has directed Vivek Phansalkar to beef up security around Salman's house and also take steps to ensure that such incidents are repeated in future.

Shinde was accompanied by activist Rahul Kanal, who was earlier close to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and is now in the Shiv Sena led by the chief minister.

Salman's father and screen writer Salim Khan was also present when Shinde visited the apartment. Sunday's incident has plunged Bollywood into deep anxiety since about Rs 1,000 crore is believed to be riding on films starring Salman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Financial Strain In Maintenance...

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Consuming Poison Over Financial Strain In Maintenance...

Railway Station Audit 2024: Tilak Nagar, Key Station For Long-Distance Passengers, Lacks Basic...

Railway Station Audit 2024: Tilak Nagar, Key Station For Long-Distance Passengers, Lacks Basic...

Eid Milan At Sea: Memorable Celebrations For Memon Community On Cruise Ship

Eid Milan At Sea: Memorable Celebrations For Memon Community On Cruise Ship

Mumbai: Ex-Gratia For Death Of COVID-19 Warriors Cannot Be Dealt With Casually, Says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Ex-Gratia For Death Of COVID-19 Warriors Cannot Be Dealt With Casually, Says Bombay HC

Maratha Quota: Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Order, Says ‘Admissions, Job Appointments Subject...

Maratha Quota: Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Order, Says ‘Admissions, Job Appointments Subject...