Salman Khan Residence Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Tough Action Against Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | X/CMO

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde called on actor Salman Khan on Tuesday and assured him of full security. Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly fired five rounds at Salman's house in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra west on Sunday morning.

After the meeting, Shinde told newspersons that he was committed to finishing Lawrence Bishnoi, who had drilled fear into Bollywood by targeting Salman.

It is learnt that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home department, is also likely to meet Salman on his return to Mumbai from the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Shinde said he has directed Vivek Phansalkar to beef up security around Salman's house and also take steps to ensure that such incidents are repeated in future.

Shinde was accompanied by activist Rahul Kanal, who was earlier close to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and is now in the Shiv Sena led by the chief minister.

Salman's father and screen writer Salim Khan was also present when Shinde visited the apartment. Sunday's incident has plunged Bollywood into deep anxiety since about Rs 1,000 crore is believed to be riding on films starring Salman.