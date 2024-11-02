Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Police Prepares Extradition Dossier For Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi, Allegedly In Canada

Mumbai Police finalize extradition plans for Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, linked to the Salman Khan residence firing case | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has began to prepare a dossier to move for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is claimed to be residing in Canada.

The investigating officer in case of firing outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan had approached the Special MCOCA court for preparation of the documents which is to be submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate further process. The request if approved would be made to the country, where he is suspected to be hiding through India's nodal agency - CBI.

Prior to this, Mumbai police had obtained Non bailable warrant against Anmol and another member of the gang Ravtaram Swami alias Rohit Godera in the Salman Khan residence firing case. The duo, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, are shown as absconding accused in the charge-sheet filed by Mumbai police. While Mumbai police is preparing to extradite Anmol, it has yet not obtained custody of Lawrence from the Sabarmati prison, where he is lodged.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14. The Mumbai crime branch has so far arrested six persons – Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh. Thapan however died by suicide hence the case against him has been abated.

As per the chargesheet, Amol is the key conspirator who was also in constant touch with the accused who attacked the actor’s house. Besides, after the attack, Anmol took responsibility for the attack.

As per the transcript of the conversation between Anmol and Gupta attached with the chargesheet, Anmol had sent a message to him a day before the attack. Anmol asked them to continue smoking while opening fire to show they were fearless.

As per the transcript of the conversation between Anmol and Gupta attached with the chargesheet, Anmol had sent a message to him a day before the attack. Anmol asked them to continue smoking while opening fire to show they are fearless.

Read Also Lawrence Bishnoi Appointed President Of Youth Wing Of All India Animal Protection Bishnoi Samaj Amid...

"Listen to me carefully you need to fire thoughtfully and everywhere even if it takes more than a minute or so. It should be fired in a manner that scares Bhai. And if you smoke, keep smoking while firing so that you come across as a fearless individual in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.You will create a history by doing this job and your name will there in all the news papers," Anmol said in his message to the assailants a night before the attack.