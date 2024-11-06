Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Mumbai Police Granted Permission To Collect Handwriting Samples From 4 Arrested

Handwriting samples to be collected from four arrested suspects in the Salman Khan residence firing case for comparison with a threatening letter | X

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have secured permission to take samples of the quartet's handwriting, who have been arrested in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments. The cops suspect that they might have also written a letter threatening the actor's father, Salim Khan. Hence, they want to match the trio's handwriting with that in the letter.

On June 5, 2022, Salim had found a note threatening to kill him and Salman on the bench where he would sit after his morning walk. The letter read that the father-son duo will meet a fate similar to Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed in May 2022. The Bishnoi gang is said to be behind the sensational murder.

After the letter's discovery, a case was lodged at the Bandra police station. However, there is no breakthrough yet hence the cops suspect that the accused in the Galaxy firing case might have penned the threat letter.

The crime branch through public prosecutor Wajeed Shaikh on Monday moved a plea before the special MCOCA court hearing the shooting case. It sought handwriting samples of Vickykumar Gupta, Sagar Pal, Mohammad Choudhari and Harpal Hardip Sinh alias Harry alias Paly. The plea was, however, opposed by the defence lawyers.

Ruling out the objection, special judge BD Shelke said, “After going through the contents of application and hearing submissions of both sides, this court is of the view that it is expedient to direct the accused to give specimen handwriting to the investigating agency for the purpose of comparison and verification of handwriting in the letter.”

The court, while accepting the crime branch's plea, asked the superintendent, central prison, Taloja, to allow a police constable along with two independent witnesses to facilitate the process of taking the quartet's handwriting samples.