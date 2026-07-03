Salman Khan House Firing Case: Anmol Bishnoi Moves MCOCA Court To Surrender, Seeks Production Warrant

Anmol Bishnoi has sought permission from the Special MCOCA Court to surrender and face trial in the Salman Khan house firing case | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has moved the special MCOCA court to surrender before the court and face trial in connection with the case of firing outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Anmol, who was deported to India from the US in November 2025, is presently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cases registered against him by the NIA. Even after more than six months of his deportation, he has still been shown as wanted in the firing case. Hence, his lawyer on Wednesday evening moved an application for his surrender.

Plea To Face Trial

In his plea, Anmol stated that charges in the case were already framed on November 13, 2025, and the prosecution has also examined three witnesses in his absence.

In such circumstances, Anmol pleaded that he wants to surrender before the court and face the trial. Besides, he said that since he is already in the custody of another court, he cannot physically be present before the special court in Mumbai. Hence, he pleaded that a production warrant be issued against him.

Anmol has also sought that his plea for surrender be recorded either after his physical production or by allowing his virtual presence through video conferencing. The special court has now asked the prosecution to submit its reply to Anmol's plea.

Firing Case Background

On April 14, 2024, at around 4.45 am, two men arrived on a motorbike and fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. The five accused who are to face trial in the case are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Rafiq Choudhari and Harpal Hardeep Singh. The three accused, namely Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and Ravtaram Swami alias Rohit Godara, have been shown as wanted accused in the case.

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The special MCOCA court has framed charges against them for attempt to murder, along with other charges under the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant provisions of MCOCA.

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