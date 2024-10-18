 Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Panvel Court Remands Shooter Sukha To Police Custody In Assassination Plot Until October 22
A Panvel court on Friday remanded Sukhbir Balbir Singh alias Sukha alias Sukha Kalluya, 35, to police custody till October 22 for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to kill actor Salman Khan. According to the police, Sukha was allegedly in touch with the wanted aide of Lawrence Bishnoi in Pakistan as well as the men, who were doing the recce of the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai arrested notorious shooter Sukha (left) who conducted a recce of actor Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel | FPJ

According to the police, Sukha was allegedly in touch with the wanted aide of Lawrence Bishnoi in Pakistan as well as the men, who were doing the recce of the actor's Panvel farmhouse. “Sukha had never come to Panvel. He was in touch with those on ground via WhatsApp, and guiding them,” said senior Inspector Nitin Thakare from the Panvel city police station.

He had allegedly planned to provide a Turkey-made Zigana pistol to kill Khan. The same weapon was used to kill Punjabi singer Siddhu Mossewala as well. According to police, Sukha played a key role in arranging the required weapons from across the borders. He is the sixth accused to be arrested in the recee case.

The accused was arrested in a joint operation by the Navi Mumbai police and their Haryana counterparts on Wednesday from Haryana hotel. “We haven’t found any weapon with him,” Thakare said. Sukha has his Instagram profile in which he posts pictures and videos regularly with his weapons.

The accused, who eyed to kill Khan, lived in the Panvel and Kalamboli areas between August 2023 to March 2024. The plan was to shoot the actor by recruiting 17 youth in the age group of 18 to 20. A chargesheet in connection with the conspiracy was filed in June.

