Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Lyricist Allegedly Behind Threat Issued In The Name Of Bishnoi Gang, Reveals Investigation

Salman Khan Death Threat Case | File Image

In a surprising turn of events in the Salman Khan death threat case, the lyricist, who was also warned along with the actor that he would be killed in a month, was allegedly the one who issued the threat in the name Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused has been identified as Sohel Pasha, a YouTuber from the Manvi village in the Raichur district of Karnataka. According to the officials, Mumbai crime branch has arrested him and handed him over to the Worli police, which had lodged a case in the matter. He reportedly penned and posted the song 'Mai Sikandar Hoon' on his social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.

The threat message was sent to the Mumbai traffic police control room on the night of November 7. Demanding Rs 5 crore, the sender said, “The songwriter's condition will be so bad that he won't be able to write songs by his own name. If Salman Khan has the courage then he should save him.”

Swinging into action, the Worli police had filed a case and traced the number from which the threat was sent to the southern state. Subsequently, a farmer Venkatesh Narayan Dasar, 50, from Raichur was detained for questioning. The ensuing probe by a Mumbai police team, which has been camping in Raichur for four days, revealed that Pasha allegedly took Dasar's phone to send the threat.

During the interrogation, the farmer revealed that on November 3 when he had gone to the market, an unknown young man requested him to give his phone to make a call. Upon digging deeper, the crime branch found that Pasha allegedly used Dasar's phone to send the threat. The former has been remanded to police custody for two days.