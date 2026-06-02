Salim Dola Under ED Heat! Enforcement Directorate Raids 20 Locations Across Mumbai, Gujarat Linked To Dawood Ibrahim's Key Aide

Mumbai Court Remands Salim Dola, Dawood Ibrahim Aide, To Crime Branch Custody Till May 25 In Drug Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown on an alleged transnational drug trafficking and money laundering network, conducting search operations at 20 locations across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar and Rajkot in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case linked to notorious drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola and his associates.

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According to the ED, the investigation focuses on a syndicate allegedly involved in the supply of precursor chemicals, the manufacturing of mephedrone (MD), large-scale drug trafficking and laundering of illicit proceeds through hawala channels. Officials said the probe is examining the entire chain of operations, including financial transactions, properties and assets linked to the network.

Dola Handed Over To Crime Branch After NCB Arrest

The development comes days after Dola, a key accused in multiple narcotics cases, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and later recently handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation.

Sources said various units of the Crime Branch have been interrogating Dola in connection with separate drug manufacturing and trafficking cases. Crime Branch Unit 7 reportedly questioned him regarding the Satara drug factory case, while Unit 2 investigated his alleged role in the Mysuru drug factory case until May 30. Dola is currently in judicial custody, and Crime Branch Unit 6 is expected to seek his custody for further questioning.

Investigators have allegedly uncovered fresh details about the financial operations of the syndicate during Dola's interrogation. According to police sources, nearly 30 per cent of the black money generated through narcotics sales and trafficking was routed to Dola. A portion of these proceeds was allegedly used to purchase properties in Dubai, while the remaining funds were reinvested into expanding the drug network.

Dola, who is believed to have links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's network, was deported from Turkey to Delhi before being brought to Mumbai and formally arrested by the NCB in connection with a high-profile 2023 drug trafficking case.

The investigation gained further momentum after the arrest of alleged drug trafficker Faisal Javed Sheikh from a Chennai prison in May 2025. During questioning, Sheikh allegedly revealed that he sourced narcotics from Dola. Authorities claim Sheikh's involvement in multiple drug trafficking operations has already been established.

Sheikh is facing several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including seizures of 68 grams of mephedrone in 2017, 20 kilograms of mephedrone in 2023 and 940 grams of cocaine in 2024. Mumbai Police also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him in 2025.

Officials believe the ongoing ED searches and Dola's interrogation could expose a wider network spanning multiple Indian states and foreign jurisdictions. Investigators are now focusing on tracing the money trail, identifying additional associates and uncovering the syndicate's international connections, trafficking routes and financial assets.

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