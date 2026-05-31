Drug Trafficker Salim Dola Handed To Mumbai Crime Branch; Probe Reveals 30% Black Money Routed To Him For Dubai Properties | File Pic

Mumbai: Following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), notorious drug trafficker Salim Dola was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. During questioning by various Crime Branch units, investigators allegedly uncovered fresh details about the financial network linked to the drug syndicate.

Interrogation by Different Units

According to police sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 7 first interrogated Dola in connection with the Satara drug factory case. Subsequently, Crime Branch Unit 2 questioned him in the Mysuru drug factory case until May 30. Dola has now been remanded to judicial custody and Crime Branch Unit 6 is expected to take his custody on Monday for further investigation.

Sources said that during the interrogation, investigators learned that approximately 30% of the black money generated through the sale and trafficking of narcotics was allegedly routed to Dola. The probe has further revealed that Dola allegedly used a portion of these proceeds to purchase properties in Dubai, while part of the funds was reinvested into operating and expanding the drug syndicate.

NCB Arrest Background

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit had arrested Dola a few days ago in connection with the high-profile 2023 drug trafficking case. Considered a key operative in the alleged drug network linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Dola was deported from Turkey to Delhi before being brought to Mumbai and formally arrested.

Investigators believe Dola's interrogation could help uncover additional links in the alleged international drug trafficking network and identify other associates involved in the operation.

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Sheikh's Arrest as Catalyst

The investigation gained momentum after the NCB arrested alleged drug trafficker Faisal Javed Sheikh from a Chennai prison on May 20, 2025. During questioning, Sheikh allegedly disclosed that he procured narcotics from Dola.

According to investigators, Sheikh's direct involvement in large-scale drug trafficking operations has been established during the probe. He faces three cases under the NDPS Act, including the seizure of 68 grams of mephedrone in 2017, 20kg of mephedrone in 2023, and 940 grams of cocaine in 2024. In 2025, Mumbai Police also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him.

With Dola now in custody, investigators expect further disclosures regarding the drug syndicate's financial operations, interstate trafficking routes, and international connections. Authorities believe the interrogation could provide crucial leads into a wider network spanning multiple states and foreign jurisdictions.

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