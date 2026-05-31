Bandra Police Book Two For Operating 250 Drones Without Permission During Marketing Campaign At Ground In Bandra West | Pixabay (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Bandra police have booked two persons for allegedly operating around 250 drones without permission during a marketing campaign in Bandra West.

Location and Timing

According to the FIR, police received information on May 28 at around 9.20pm that 200-250 drones were being flown and a shoot was underway at Wing Sports Club ground on KC Marg, Nityanand Nagar. A police team reached the spot and directed those involved to land the drones.

During the inquiry, police found that the drones were being operated by Boldsun Marketing Private Limited for promotional purposes. Each drone was reportedly worth about Rs80,000. Drone cameras and laptops were also being used to record and control the operation.

Permission Failure

Investigations revealed that Sunil Gupta was responsible for obtaining permissions for the shoot but had allegedly failed to secure approval for drone operations. The police said drones cannot be flown within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits without prior permission.

The police registered a case on May 29 against Sunil Gupta and the company’s manager, Gopal Singh (45), under Section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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