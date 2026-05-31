Mumbai Customs Arrests Ahmedabad Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Cannabis Worth ₹7.43 Crore From Vietnam | File Pic

Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested a 30-year-old man from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for allegedly smuggling hydroponic cannabis worth Rs7.43 crore into India from Vietnam. The accused, Moinkhan Nasirkhan Pathan, was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after arriving from Ho Chi Minh City on a Vietnam Airlines flight.

Baggage Examination

During a detailed examination of his baggage, officers discovered six vacuum-sealed packets concealed inside a trolley bag. The packets, hidden between layers of clothing, contained fruiting and flowering tops of a plant suspected to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), emitting a strong pungent smell.

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The seized contraband weighed 7,438 grams. Customs officials confiscated the drugs on suspicion of smuggling. During questioning, Pathan admitted knowing the legal consequences but claimed he was motivated by the prospect of quick money. Officials are now working to identify and apprehend other persons linked to the smuggling network.

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