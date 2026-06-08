Salim Dola DENIES Links With Dawood Ibrahim! Deported Drug Lord Breaks Silence As Crime Branch Probes Underworld Links

Mumbai: Alleged international drug trafficking kingpin Salim Dola has denied any association with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim during interrogation by Mumbai Crime Branch officials, even as investigators continue to probe his suspected links with the underworld and a multi-crore narcotics network spanning several countries.

Dola Denies Links With D-Gang

Dola, who was deported from Turkey to India in April after years on the run, is currently in the custody of Vadodara Police in a drug trafficking case. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting officials familiar with the investigation, the 59-year-old has maintained that he operated independently and had no ties with Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel or any members of the D-Company syndicate.

The denial comes amid allegations from Mumbai Crime Branch that Dola played a key role in a vast international drug network and may have had connections with organised crime figures. Investigators are examining several cases linked to him, including the massive 2024 Sangli mephedrone (MD) factory bust, where police seized nearly 122 kilograms of the synthetic drug valued at around Rs 253 crore.

Dola Fled India In 2018 After Bail In Narcotics Case

Originally a resident of Mumbai's Cotton Green, Dola allegedly fled India in 2018 after securing bail in a narcotics case. Authorities claim he later operated from Dubai before relocating to Turkey, from where he allegedly continued to coordinate drug trafficking activities.

According to the report, while Dola has rejected claims of underworld links, Crime Branch officers reportedly believe otherwise. Investigators have linked him to the alleged kidnapping of a Uttar Pradesh-based drug supplier in June 2025 after a dispute involving a narcotics deal allegedly connected to Chhota Shakeel's network.

Dola's rise in the criminal world began with smuggling gutkha before expanding into cannabis trafficking and later synthetic drugs. He also came under the scanner of central agencies in 2018 for allegedly attempting to export a large quantity of a fentanyl precursor chemical disguised as a herbal product.

The probe gained further momentum after investigators uncovered what they describe as a sophisticated synthetic drug manufacturing network operating in Maharashtra. According to police, several accused arrested in the Sangli case allegedly worked for Dola's syndicate and received technical training to manufacture MD.

Following requests from Mumbai Crime Branch, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against Dola. In July 2025, his son Tahir Dola and nephew Mustafa Kubbawala were deported from the UAE and arrested in connection with the same narcotics investigation.

With multiple agencies now examining his alleged role in international drug trafficking, Dola's claims of having no connection to Dawood Ibrahim are expected to face intense scrutiny as investigators continue to piece together the alleged network behind one of Maharashtra's biggest drug syndicates.

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