Sakinaka rape-cum-murder case: Gait Analysis led Mohan Chauhan to death row

For the first time in Maharashtra, the Forensic Sciences Laboratory conducted a procedure called Gait Analysis in the Saki Naka rape and murder case, which became a strong piece of evidence for the prosecution.

The case dates back to September 10, when the convict, Mohan Chauhan, forced himself on the 32-year-old victim and brutalised her in the back of a parker tempo. Chauhan was arrested within 24 hours of the crime being reported to the Saki Naka police, and a special investigation team (SIT) was set up under assistant commissioner of police Jyotsna Rasam. Chauhan was convicted for his crime last week and sentenced to death on Thursday.

Investigating officers said that the results of the Gait Analysis were included in the charge sheet and provided a massive boost to the prosecution's case.

“The walking style of the accused, as well as other elements of his body language, were compared and matched with the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the scene of the crime, proving his involvement in the offence beyond doubt. This procedure was conducted for the first time in the State,” Rasam said.

CCTV also helped the police a lot in the investigation stage. Using the footage of Chauhan leaving the crime scene, the police identified him with the help of local informants, leading to his speedy arrest. Not only was Chauhan arrested within a day of the crime, the SIT also completed the entire investigation within 18 days and filed a charge sheet against him.

Further, the police also recovered a fingerprint from the tailgate of the tempo, which was a positive match for Chauhan. The gait analysis and fingerprint conclusively tied Chauhan to the crime, eliminating any scope for doubt as to him being the perpetrator of the ghastly offence.