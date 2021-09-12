Sakinaka rape case: War of words between ruling and opposition parties

The death of a 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts in Sakinaka during treatment in Rajawadi hospital early on Saturday, led to a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray condemned the incident and assured stern action against the culprit. “The heinous crime that took place in Sakinaka is a disgrace to humanity. The case will be tried on a fast track and the culprit will be severely punished, ensuring justice to the woman who lost her life due to this dreadful crime. Officials are directed to speed up the investigation.”

Minister of Minority Affair and NCP Chief Spokesman Nawab Malik said the government will make sure that the chargesheet is filed within a given timeframe and the case is fast-tracked to bring the accused to justice.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis in a scathing tweet said, “Heinous! Shameful! Heart Wrenching! We demand strong action against all culprits, immediate arrest. Though Hon Courts pronounce punishments, such culprits should be hanged till death. CM must meet Hon Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court and request fast track court for trials of this #Nirbhaya case.” He further added, “We strongly condemn the Sakinaka incident. Not only Sakinaka but Maharashtra is witnessing a spurt in atrocities against women. Many such incidents are reported. Even the Women’s Commission President hasn’t been appointed yet, Shakti Act is only in the discussion stage & illegal transfers are being made. Government should act now.”

Leader of Opposition in the state council, Pravin Darekar claimed the onus of this incident is entirely on the state government because there is no respect left for the law for criminals.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the opposition should not politicize the rape incident. “The state chief minister, home minister and all have condemned the incident. The accused in this case should get the severe punishment,” he noted.

“In order to avoid such heinous crime, the state government will have to take strict action which it will do,” said Raut.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the Mumbai Police have already arrested the culprit within 10 minutes. “I am hopeful conviction will take place within six months as the burden on judiciary will be relieved due to normalcy in the situation. Timely investigation and filing of chargesheet will be helpful to get the conviction at the earliest,” she added.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:10 AM IST